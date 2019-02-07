Texas Distributes $954 Million

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $954 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and particular purpose taxing districts $953.9 million in local sales tax allocations for February, 4.6 percent more than in February 2018.
These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2018 sales by companies reporting tax annually.
Bowie – 2.34%
Camp – 1.65%
Delta + 28.26%
Fannin +5.25%
Franklin +11.06%
Gregg + 8.57%
Hopkins + 8.20%
Hunt + 1.59%
Lamar + 0.93%
Marion – 71.86%
Morris – 5.51%
Rains + 8.26%
Red River – 15.57%
Smith + 5.81%
Titus + 0.03%
Upshur + 16.01%
Wood + 4.93%