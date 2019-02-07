Texas Distributes $954 Million

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $954 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and particular purpose taxing districts $953.9 million in local sales tax allocations for February, 4.6 percent more than in February 2018.

These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2018 sales by companies reporting tax annually.

Bowie – 2.34%

Camp – 1.65%

Delta + 28.26%

Fannin +5.25%

Franklin +11.06%

Gregg + 8.57%

Hopkins + 8.20%

Hunt + 1.59%

Lamar + 0.93%

Marion – 71.86%

Morris – 5.51%

Rains + 8.26%

Red River – 15.57%

Smith + 5.81%

Titus + 0.03%

Upshur + 16.01%

Wood + 4.93%