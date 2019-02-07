Nortex Tractor Kick the Tires Event 2019
Texas Distributes $954 Million

1 hour ago

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $954 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and particular purpose taxing districts $953.9 million in local sales tax allocations for February, 4.6 percent more than in February 2018.

These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2018 sales by companies reporting tax annually.

Bowie        – 2.34%

Camp       – 1.65%

Delta         + 28.26%

Fannin       +5.25%

Franklin     +11.06%

Gregg       + 8.57%

Hopkins     + 8.20%

Hunt          + 1.59%

Lamar       + 0.93%

Marion      – 71.86%

Morris         – 5.51%

Rains                   + 8.26%

Red River  – 15.57%

Smith         + 5.81%

Titus            + 0.03%

Upshur       + 16.01%

Wood        + 4.93%

