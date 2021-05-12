" /> Texas Distributes Nearly $1.1 Billion – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas Distributes Nearly $1.1 Billion

3 hours ago

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes Nearly $1.1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and particular purpose taxing districts $1.06 billion in local sales tax allocations for May, 28.4 percent more than in May 2020 and 21.9 percent more than in May 2019.

The state bases these allocations on sales made in March by businesses that report tax monthly and sales made in January, February, and March by quarterly filers.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (May 2021)
Recipient May 2021
Allocations		 Change from
May 2020		 Year-to-date
Change
Cities $692.3M ↑30.1% ↑7.0%
Transit Systems $217.9M ↑24.8% ↑2.1%
Counties $62.2M ↑20.6% ↑0.6%
Special Purpose Taxing Districts $85.4M ↑30.1% ↑8.9%
Total $1.06B ↑28.4% ↑5.7%

For details on May sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.

