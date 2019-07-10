Texas Distributes Over $764 Million

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $764.3 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and particular purpose taxing districts $764.3 million in local sales tax allocations for July, 0.7 percent more than in July 2018. These allocations are based on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly.

The following is the change over a year ago for the same time period.

Bowie -.93%

Camp +3.58%

Delta +13.28%

Fannin +8.44%

Franklin +4.04%

Gregg +7.19%

Hopkins +5.43%

Hunt +3.69%

Lamar +3.86%

Morris +26.95%

Rains +10.78%

Red River -5.73%

Smith +6.41%

Titus +3.82%

Upshur +4.52%

Wood +8.50%