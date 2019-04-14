Texas DPS And Weather Aftermath

Texas DPS and Texas Division of Emergency Management are working with local authorities in various counties in East Texas in the aftermath of severe weather. There are road closures on US-69, SH -21 and SH-294 in Cherokee County. For additional information on road closures, monitor Drivetexas.org and @TxDOTTyler on social media.

Multiple counties have reported power outages and downed power lines. As a reminder, avoid contact with downed power lines and avoid touching anything such as automobiles or equipment that may be in connection with a downed wire.

The Red Cross has an assistance center for Alto residents impacted by the storm at The River Church located at 595 South Marcus St./Hwy 69 South. More information can be found on social media @RedCrossNETX.

Travel in the affected area is discouraged unless absolutely necessary as first responders and others are assessing damage and working to assist local residents.