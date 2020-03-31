" /> Texas DSHS: Snap and Medicaid Benefits Will Automatically Renew – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas DSHS: Snap and Medicaid Benefits Will Automatically Renew

3 hours ago

 

Texas Health and Human Services Saturday announced SNAP and Medicaid benefit renewals currently due will automatically be renewed so existing clients can maintain continuity of coverage during the COVID-19 public health crisis. Administered by Texas HHS, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.  Medicaid is a joint federal-state program that provides health coverage to 4.6 million Texas children, pregnant women, parents of eligible children, people with disabilities, and older Texans who need nursing home care.

