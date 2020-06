Early voting in the democrat and republican primary run-off election begins today. It will continue until July 10. Election day is July 14. This election will have Covid-19 precautions in place. Voting booths will be separated more than usual, and there will be hand sanitizer provided at the polling sites. Pens for marking ballots will be sanitized after each use. The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail for the runoff is Tuesday, July 2.