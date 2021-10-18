Texas Early Voting Underway

Mid America Pet Food Header
Early voting starts today for the Nov 2 election in Texas. There are eight amendments to the Texas constitution on the ballot next month. One of them would prevent the state from limiting religious services. That issue came up last year when some local health officials told churches to restrict attendance or hold virtual services to limit the spread of COVID-19. Another would allow nursing home residents to designate someone as their “essential caregiver,” with guaranteed in-person visitation rights. Many relatives of nursing home residents weren’t allowed to see them in person for several months because of the COVID pandemic. Early voting runs through Oct 29.

