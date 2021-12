Ray Perryman

It has not been an easy two years, but the Texas economy is nearly back to where it was before the coronavirus hit. Economist Ray Perryman says some cities are rebounding more quickly than others. Those who are not recovering as quickly, he says, are dependent on tourism and the energy sector. Corpus Christi, he says, is a prime example. The latest numbers show that Texas employment is about 12.9 million. Compare that to pre-covid, when the state was at 13-million.