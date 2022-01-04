Texas Electric Grid Survives First Winter Hard Freeze

The State of Texas has survived the first freeze since Winter Storm Uri. There was snow in the panhandle, and the freezing weather went all the way to the border, but Todd Staples with the Oil and Gas Association says the state’s power producers stayed online. There has been widespread concern about the reliability of the state’s power. In February, nearly 250-people died in a winter storm that blanketed the state in snow. Since then, the state legislature mandated that power producers winterize their facilities.