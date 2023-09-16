Texas Employment Reached Historic Highs in August

AUSTIN ⎯ After continued growth through the month of August, Texas has once again set new records for the number of jobs, number of people employed, and size of the civilian labor force. Total nonfarm employment increased by 16,700 positions over the month to reach a 23rd consecutive series-high level with 13,979,100 jobs and a 30th consecutive month of growth. Since August 2022, Lone Star State employment grew by 402,000 positions and continued to outpace the nation in the rate of annual employment growth.

The number of employed persons grew by another 24,300 people over the month, raising the new record high to 14,489,000. The Texas seasonally adjusted civilian labor force grew over the month by another 33,500 people, raising the total to 15,111,900 and marking another record high for the state. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held at 4.1 percent in August, marking the fourth month at that rate.

“After 30 straight months of job growth, the number of employed Texans has reached more than 14.4 million,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC supports the state’s continued economic growth through programs like Jobs and Education for Texans and the Skills Development Fund, that help upskill the Texas workforce to meet employer demand.”

Leisure and Hospitality saw significant growth over the month with 9,100 jobs added. Another 5,000 jobs were added in Other Services, while Financial Activities gained 3,300 positions. Over the year, the job market grew faster in Texas than the U.S. in industries such as Mining and Logging and Financial Activities, which outpaced national growth rates by 3.9 and 3.0 percentage points, respectively. Other Services also grew 2.7 points faster in Texas than nationally over the year.

“Our world-class Texas workforce has grown by more than 400,000 jobs over the last year, thanks largely to the energizing job creation by our private-sector employers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “This continued growth highlights TWC’s unwavering commitment to fostering collaboration and building partnerships with Texas employers across the state.”

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) maintained the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.8 percent in August, followed by Amarillo at 3.6 percent, College Station-Bryan at 3.8 percent, and Odessa at 3.8 percent. Abilene, Austin-Round Rock, and Lubbock were each at 3.9 percent through August. The Midland MSA civilian labor force grew the fastest in the state at 5.5 percent in August. The civilian labor force in Dallas-Fort Worth grew by 4.6 percent, adding more than 195,000 people and representing 40 percent of all MSA growth over-the-year.

“We continue to strengthen the Texas civilian labor force with career pathways through apprenticeship, internship and second chance hiring,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “TWC empowers economic growth with services such as quality child care and early learning, technical training, vocational rehabilitation, and job finding resources.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). *All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market Information Data for September is scheduled to be released on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).