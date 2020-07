Billy Joe Wardlow

The State of Texas executed Billy Joe Wardlow Wednesday evening at 6:52. He is the third execution this year in Texas. Titus County, in 1995, sentenced Wardlow for the death of Carl Cole, 82, of Cason. He killed Cole, took his new pickup, and authorities arrested Wardlow and his former girlfriend Tonya Fulfer in Nebraska. Fulfer received ten years’ probation. Wardlow chose not to give a final statement before his death.