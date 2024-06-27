Texas Executes Man Wednesay Night

Forty-one-year-old Ramiro Gonzalez of Medina County, Texas was put to death by lethal injection shortly before 7 Wednesday evening. Gonzalez was condemned for the murder of 18-year-old Bridget Townsend after kidnapping and sexually assaulting her. His attorneys argued that he should not be executed because he had been rehabilitated, found religion and was no longer a danger to society.
