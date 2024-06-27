Header Mowers Header 2024
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Paris Regional Health Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Texas Executes Man Wednesay Night

Ramiro Gonzalez
Texas Dept of Criminal Justice

Forty-one-year-old Ramiro Gonzalez of Medina County, Texas was put to death by lethal injection shortly before 7 Wednesday evening. Gonzalez was condemned for the murder of 18-year-old Bridget Townsend after kidnapping and sexually assaulting her. His attorneys argued that he should not be executed because he had been rehabilitated, found religion and was no longer a danger to society.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved