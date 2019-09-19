Available on the Comptroller’s website is the 2019 Texas Farm and Ranch Survey. It requests data for 2018. The Property Tax Assistance Division (PTAD) also sent the survey by regular mail to agricultural appraisal advisory board members.

PTAD calculates values annually for all counties as part of our Property Value Study (PVS). Input from individuals involved in agriculture in each county is crucial as we calculate typical farm and ranch income and expenses. Information provided increases the accuracy of the PVS, resulting in more equitable funding of the state’s school districts.

The survey form is a PDF file that includes graphics, fillable form fields, scripts, and functionality that works best with the free Adobe Reader. While other browsers and viewers may open the survey form, it may not function as intended unless you download and install the latest version of Adobe Reader. You need to have a default email set up in Adobe Reader.

Once you complete the survey and select the yellow submit button, Adobe should automatically open a new email. It will be in your default Adobe email program, and it is the completed survey attached. You will not receive delivery notification for the email or review.

Please complete the survey and return it electronically by Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. If you have any questions or want delivery verification, please contact Joe Holcomb at joe.holcomb@cpa.texas.gov or 800-252-9121 (press 1 to access the directory and then enter 6-6945).

Sincerely,

Korry Castillo

Director

Property Tax Assistance Division