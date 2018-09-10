Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center Outdoor Expo Set for Sept. 29

ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) is offering visitors opportunities to learn about a wide range of outdoor skills and participate in family fun events during its annual Outdoor Expo and Bluegill Family Fishing Tournament 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Saturday, Sept. 29. All kids 12 and under are admitted to TFFC without charge for this event.

Highlighting the event is the Bluegill Family Fishing Tournament, held on the TFFC’s no charge fishing ponds. Visitors may sign up for the tournament in Anglers Pavilion when they arrive, and registration is free. As a casual family event, teams should consist of one adult and one child. One adult may be in multiple groups. Weigh-in and the awarding of prizes will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Anglers Pavilion.

This event will highlight local organizations with opportunities to experience nature as a family beyond the Expo. Among the many exhibits and activities are live animal displays and marine life in touch tanks presented by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Coastal Fisheries staff, native plant walks, and archery by Mabank High School. Other exhibits include monarch butterfly watch and hands-on displays featuring beach bio-facts.

Visitors can view fish up close in their natural habitats in aquaria and watch a diver hand-feed fish in the TFFC’s 26,000-gallon dive tank aquarium during shows at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Friends of TFFC sponsors the event.

The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center is located at 5550 F.M. 2495, about four miles east of Athens. All expo events are included with paid admission, which is $5.50 for adults and $4.50 for seniors. Children 12 and under will be admitted free to the EXPO and must be accompanied by an adult. For more information call (903) 676-2277 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/tffc.