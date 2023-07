Texas Game Wardens issued 1,521 citations and 1,891 warnings for various boating safety laws over the Jul 4 Holiday weekend. Wardens also arrested 56 individuals for Boating While Intoxicated and filed four other charges for Driving While Intoxicated. In addition, wardens detained 36 individuals for a variety of actions. Texas Game Wardens also conducted multiple searches and rescues over the holiday weekend and assisted with 18 boating accidents at several Texas lakes and rivers.