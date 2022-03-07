cypress basin hospice
Texas Gender-Affirming Therapy Ends At Texas Children’s Hospital Houston

The nation’s largest pediatric hospital has announced it has stopped gender-affirming therapies after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as abuse. Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston said it made its decision after reviewing Abbott’s order. The hospital said its decision was made to safeguard health care professionals and impacted families from potential criminal legal ramifications. Civil rights groups and parents of transgender children have called the order cruel.

