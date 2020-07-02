Texas Governor Mandates Wearing Masks

Gov. Greg Abbott issued nearly a statewide mask mandate Thursday as Texas scrambles to get its coronavirus surge under control. The order requires “all Texans wear a face-covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions,” according to Abbott’s office. Abbott’s order is active as of 12:01 pm Friday. Abbott had previously resisted calls for such a statewide requirement but allowed local governments to require businesses to mandate masks.