Texas Governor Proclaims Texas School Choice Week

Governor Abbot Proclaims Jan. 20-26 “Texas School Choice Week” Joining Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education.

Texas students, communities to hold nearly 5,000 events as part of the nation’s largest-ever celebration of school choice.

AUSTIN, TX – Thanks to a proclamation from Gov. Abbot, Jan. 20-26 has been officially declared School Choice Week in Texas. Gov. Abbot’s announcement joins him with more than a dozen governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide who have issued similar proclamations.

School choice supporters have planned 4,927 events and activities across Texas to raise awareness about the educational opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their kids. These events include rallies, roundtable discussions, coffeehouse meet-ups, festivals, school fairs, and more.

More than 40,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about the opportunity in education.

“As governor, I am committed to expanding educational opportunities for Texas students and empowering parents to choose the best schools for their children,” said Gov. Abbott. “The state of Texas is honored to join millions of school choice advocates across the nation to raise awareness of the need for effective education options for Texas students. During School Choice Week and beyond, the Lone Star State will continue working to give students the education system they deserve.”

“Texas parents are showing how much they care about their children’s education, and we’re grateful to Gov. Abbott for making the week official in Texas,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 20 through 26, 2019, more than 40,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.