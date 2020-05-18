Texas Governor Starts Phase II

Gov. Greg Abbott opened Monday’s press conference on Phase 2 of reopening Texas by saying that each day is one day closer to getting to a medical discovery to cure COVID-19.

Valid Friday, May 22, bars are allowed to open at 25% capacity, and restaurants can operate at 50% capacity.

Meanwhile, Texas has cleared personal service businesses, businesses in office buildings, and childcare services, and they can open effective immediately.

On May 31, summer camps and professional sports teams can resume operations.

Gyms across Texas were allowed to reopen on Monday with extensive guidelines in place.

Gov. Abbott said Monday that it is his job to reopen the state and coexist with the pandemic safely. Abbott also cautioned that seniors should stay home if possible as he launches Phase 2 of his reopening plan.

RELATED: Social-distancing and sneeze guards: gyms prepare to reopen

Texans should stay home when sick, wash your hands frequently, and practice social distancing.

New, in effect Sunday, May 31

New, in effect Friday, May 22, 2020

New, now in effect as of Monday, May 18, 2020

Effective Monday, May 18, 2020