Abbott – O’Rourke

TexasTribune.org

The race to be the next governor of Texas appears to be tightening. That’s according to the latest poll out of Marist College. Governor Greg Abbott now holds a four-point lead over his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, 49 percent to 45. Marist’s poll director Lee Miringoff says O’Rourke’s received ten points among Independents. The Marist Poll’s margin of error is around four percent.