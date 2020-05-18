" /> Texas Gyms Can Partially Reopen Today, With New Rules – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas Gyms Can Partially Reopen Today, With New Rules

4 hours ago

As gyms start to re-open, they will have specific guidelines to follow. Gloves are a must along with strict monitoring of occupancy. Ryne Nease owns Black Sheep Performance Center in Dallas, and says because distancing will be such an issue, he has decided to cap membership, to allow for more space for his customers. Along with constant cleaning, Nease feels fewer users, will create a stronger community. He says the general feeling he gets from people is they can’t wait to get back into the gym. The much larger Gold’s Gym had to close its Dallas facilities and file for bankruptcy. Paris Fitness and Aquatics sent a list of similar rules to members last week.

