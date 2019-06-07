Texas Has A Lottery App

New Lottery App Gives Texans A Shot At $530M Jackpot.

Jackpocket Lets Texans Play Lottery Games – Including Mega Millions – On Their Smartphones

As the Mega Millions jackpot reaches $530 million in advance of Friday’s drawing, Texans now have a new way to play. With the statewide launch of lottery app Jackpocket, Texans can play lottery games including Mega Millions and Powerball on their smartphones, along with local Texas lottery games like Texas Two Step.

Jackpocket soft-launched its app in Texas in January 2019, and less than two weeks later a user in the Dallas-Fort Worth area won a $150,000 Powerball prize. The publicly launched app includes a new “Private Pools” feature, which lets players create private lottery groups.

When users play the lottery through Jackpocket, the Texas Lottery receives revenue that goes toward essential state programs. In 2018, the Texas Lottery transferred over $1.4 billion to the Foundation School Fund, administered by the Texas Education Agency. The funding is used for teacher salaries, bilingual education, special education, and more. Texas Lottery funds have also helped over 250,000 veterans and their families with financial assistance, transportation, housing, and mental health services.

“We’re excited to introduce the lottery to a younger, mobile-first demographic, and encouraged that, since our soft launch earlier this year, an overwhelming 73% of our players in Texas are 45 and younger,” said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Peter Sullivan. “Jackpocket players have contributed nearly $1 million to the state’s beneficiaries already, and we’re looking forward to furthering these contributions in support of the Texas Lottery’s commitment to improving public education, veterans’ assistance and other programs across the Lone Star State.”

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the U.S. that offers players a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, such as Powerball, Mega Millions, and more. As a no-cost, no-integration, turnkey platform, Jackpocket helps lotteries drive incremental revenue, benefiting essential state programs such as public education, veterans assistance, natural resources and more while attracting new customers like millennials who otherwise would not be active lottery players.

Jackpocket’s mission is to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to play the lottery. Through the app, players can place orders for their favorite games, check lottery results, join lottery pools with other Jackpocket players, and turn on autoplay, so they never miss a drawing. And by being the first company to automatically lock a player’s identity to their ticket serial number, Jackpocket makes the lottery even more secure. Jackpocket is currently available in Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Texas, and expanding to many new markets in 2019. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.