Texas Health Officials Worried About Multiple Disease Threats
Texas Health Officials Worried About Multiple Disease Threats

4 hours ago

 

 

Texans are about to be subject to the triple-threat of disease. It’s a combination of three viruses that will converge at once-Covid 19, West Nile virus and the seasonal flu. The DFW hospital council says we have been doing what we can for the coronavirus and flu shots will be out shortly but the concern is West Nile virus which is not deterred by masks or social distancing.  Prevention for all three is the best prescription…and for west nile it’s always the same..remove standing water and use insect repellant.

