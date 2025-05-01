Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header
Texas HHS Fires 9 In ID Theft Scheme

THe Texas Tribune is reporting that Texas Health and Human Services Commission late Wednesday began notifying another 33,529 recipients of state benefits that their private information had been improperly accessed. Three months ago, the state notified 61,104 Texans that their personal information may have been improperly accessed by state employees. At that time, seven state employees tied to the breach had been fired including two who stole from recipient’s food stamp cards. Another two employees were later fired. The investigation is ongoing.

