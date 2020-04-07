Texas High Court Chief Stops Residential Evictions

The Chief Justice for The Supreme Court of Texas Monday extended the suspension of residential evictions across the state until at least April 30. Justice Nathan Hecht’s updated order can be reviewed again if it looks like the shelter-in-place restrictions across the state are still in place by the end of the month. Exceptions are if a landlord wants to evict a criminal or finds there is criminal activity taking place at the property. The order does not apply to businesses at this time, but that is being reviewed.