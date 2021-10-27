Texas High Parents Remove Their Kids From School

Parents of students at Texas High School lined up to check their kids out of school on Tuesday. According to the Texarkana Gazette, it came after a social media post suggested a further threat existed in the aftermath of Monday’s deadly shooting that left a THS student dead.

Police arrested two brothers in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Texarkana. Investigators believe it happened after an altercation at Texas High School. They identified the victim as Ulises Martinez, 17. He had reportedly been in an argument with Kamorian Meachem, 18, and the school suspended both. They carried on their feud, and a street fight broke out where they shot Martinez in the chest. Meachem and his brother Kieran were both arrested.