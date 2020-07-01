Texas Hits New Daily Case High with Almost 7,000 Coronavirus Cases Tuesday

There were 6,975 new coronavirus cases reported in Texas as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, which is a new high for cases reported in a single day in the state. Data from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services shows that between June 8 and June 29, there have been 75,000 new cases reported in the state.

The state surpassed 5,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time Friday, four days before surpassing 6,000 for the first time Tuesday. Just 1,511 hospitalizations were reported on Memorial Day.