ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Texas House Committee Recommends AG Paxton Be Impeached

 

Tx AG Ken Paxton

In a unanimous decision, a Republican-led investigative committee  of the state house that spent months quietly looking into Attorney General Ken Paxton recommended impeaching the state’s top lawyer. The state House of Representatives could vote on the recommendation as soon as today. Paxton has been under FBI investigation for years over accusations that he used his office to help a donor and was separately indicted on securities fraud charges in 2015, but has yet to stand trial. Unlike in Congress, impeachment in Texas requires immediate removal from office until a trial is held in the Senate.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     