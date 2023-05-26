Texas House Committee Recommends AG Paxton Be Impeached

In a unanimous decision, a Republican-led investigative committee of the state house that spent months quietly looking into Attorney General Ken Paxton recommended impeaching the state’s top lawyer. The state House of Representatives could vote on the recommendation as soon as today. Paxton has been under FBI investigation for years over accusations that he used his office to help a donor and was separately indicted on securities fraud charges in 2015, but has yet to stand trial. Unlike in Congress, impeachment in Texas requires immediate removal from office until a trial is held in the Senate.