Texas House Dems Want Special Session

Texas Senate Democrats say round tables and committee meetings won’t cut it when it comes to guns. With last month’s Uvalde massacre fresh on their minds, they are calling for a special legislative session to tackle gun violence. State senator John Whitmire says while he respects the special committee process, we’ve “studied this to death”. Democrats want to raise the age limit to buy a rifle to 21. They are asking for red flag laws, closing the gun show loophole and a 72- hour cooling off period for certain weapons.