Texas House To Vote On School Vouchers

The Texas House of Representatives will vote today on a measure to create education savings accounts. The voucher-like program would divert public funds into private schools. The bill would give $10,500 to qualifying students to cover private and parochial (pr-ROW-key-al) tuition, transportation, uniforms, and textbooks. Unlike previous proposals, it also includes funding for school safety and an increase in the State’s per-pupil budget.

Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford’s annual State of the District address took on a different tone Thursday at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center. Crawford said, “That voucher system will siphon a billion dollars every biennium from available public education budgets. And all for what? So one side of our political football game can claim a win.”