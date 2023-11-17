Hess Black Friday Header
Denny’s Paris Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Texas House To Vote On School Vouchers

Texas State Capitol

The Texas House of Representatives will vote today on a measure to create education savings accounts. The voucher-like program would divert public funds into private schools. The bill would give $10,500 to qualifying students to cover private and parochial (pr-ROW-key-al) tuition, transportation, uniforms, and textbooks. Unlike previous proposals, it also includes funding for school safety and an increase in the State’s per-pupil budget.

Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford’s annual State of the District address took on a different tone Thursday at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center. Crawford said, “That voucher system will siphon a billion dollars every biennium from available public education budgets. And all for what? So one side of our political football game can claim a win.”

 

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved