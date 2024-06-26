From TSN
Insurance rates are rising in Texas and experts said inflation, supply chain issues, lack of labor and cost repairs are contributing factors. The Director of Communications of the Insurance Council of Texas said destructive weather is also a large factor to higher prices. Mechele Mills, CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas, said since last year, homeowners in Texas have seen an increase of about 16% to 22% and car owners 26%.”
Texas Insurance Rates Rising
