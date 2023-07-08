Texas Is Offering A Pay Raise For Jury Duty

Titus County Judge Kent Cooper

For residents conflicted about whether to perform their civic duty by reporting for jury service, the Texas Legislature has sweetened the pot to help them decide.

Beginning Sep 1, those summoned for jury duty and those who serve on juries will get pay raises for the first time in almost 20 years. No one will be getting rich, but the increased juror pay may help boost the percentage of Titus County residents who routinely ignore notices requesting their services on juries.

Titus County now pays $10 if you are summoned and show up. If you are selected, you receive $40.00 a day served. After Sep 1, if you report for jury duty, the count will pay $20.00. The county has yet to establish the daily amount at this time. Judge Kent Cooper says it will be between $50.00 and $60.00. Once the new pay structure kicks in, the state will reimburse counties $52 out of the $58 paid for each day of jury service.