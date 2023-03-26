Texas Jobs Continue Growing

Texas added 58,200 positions in February 2023, leading the nation in jobs added over the month. In February, the state reached 13,831,900 total nonfarm employment. February also marks two full years of uninterrupted monthly job growth in Texas. Since February 2022, Texas has added 611,400 jobs. As a result, the Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 4.0 percent. However, the civilian labor force grew by 64,800 people, which marked the most significant monthly increase since September 2020.