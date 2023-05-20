Texas Jobs Hit Record Count

Texas achieved 26 consecutive months of growth in total nonfarm employment in April 2023, with the state again eclipsing records for the most significant civilian labor force and the greatest number of people employed in state history. The seasonally adjusted civilian labor force increased by 62,184 to reach a series-high 14,960,308 people, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.0 percent. Texas added 33,300 positions to get another series-high job count at 13,871,100 total nonfarm jobs. Annually, the Texas job count increased more than any other state, with 534,600 posts added since April 2022.