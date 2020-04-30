Texas Lawmaker Wants “Alcohol -To-Go” To Be Permanent

Governor Abbott’s suggestion that he might make his alcohol-to-go policy during the stay at home order permanent has led one state lawmaker to call for more of the same. TSN’s Austin Bureau Chief Chris Fox reports state representative Eddie Rodriguez would like to see more of the Governor’s COVID-19 waivers become permanent, like paid sick leave and better internet access.

Rodriguez authored the beer-to-go bill that became law last session. He’s confident making alcohol to go permanent will help restaurants and the Texas Liquor Industry, but he wants to see Governor Abbott take it even further. For now, the alcohol-to-go policy can continue past May 1.