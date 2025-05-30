ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Texas Lawmakers Considering Abandoned Oil Wells

Texas House of Representatives

Texas lawmakers are addressing a rise in abandoned oil wells, which could pose an environmental concern.  A bill that requires oil and gas operators to plug wells that have been inactive for at least 15 years is now sitting on the governor’s  desk.  Regulators estimate that there are more than 150-thousand inactive wells statewide.

