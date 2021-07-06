Texas Legislature To Meet This Week

Members of the Texas Legislature will return to the capital later this week for a special session, and some advocates for crime victims hope they will take up the issue of bail reform. Rania Mankarious with Crimestoppers in Houston says too many people accused of violent crimes are being released on bond under the current system. Crimestoppers of Houston put together a report this year outlining 90 cases where people were killed by suspects who were out on bond.

It is predicted that Texas lawmakers will take up voting rules when they meet this week in Austin in a special session. Republicans want lawmakers to also debate a ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports, but Rice University political analyst Mark Jones says that’s unlikely.