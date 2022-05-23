Texas Lottery® 50x Speedway Riches Winner Part Of NASCAR All-Star Race Excitement At Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH — The Texas Lottery and Texas Motor Speedway announced the Ultimate VIP Suite Experience winner from the Texas Lottery’s first 50X Speedway Riches Texas Motor Speedway branded scratch ticket game Sunday, May 22, during a media availability as part of the $1-million-to-win NASCAR All-Star Race pre-race festivities.

San Antonio resident Juan Rivera was selected in a final Special Drawing from all entries received from the first four drawings – including those already selected to win Merchandise Prize Packs and VIP Suite Experiences – to win an Ultimate VIP Suite Experience package for the 2021 version of the 50X Speedway Riches scratch ticket game, which included an exclusive suite for one winner and 15 guests, a 15-minute driver meet and greet, VIP passes to a race, pace car ride alongs, a NASCAR driving school experience, a one-of-a-kind All-Star Champions ring and more.

“I was shocked and thought, ‘For real … I won?’,” said Rivera upon learning from lottery officials of being selected as the winner. “I liked watching Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt when I was a kid. I am just happy to be here and getting to actually watch [the All-Star Race] live.”

“The Texas Lottery is proud to partner with Texas Motor Speedway to offer Mr. Rivera this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race as the Ultimate VIP Suite Experience winner through the 2021 version of the 50X Speedway Riches scratch ticket game,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “The 50X Speedway Riches game generates important revenue for the State of Texas while providing scratch ticket players chances to win great cash prizes and unique second-chance prizes that can’t be purchased elsewhere.”

Sunday’s $1-million-to-win NASCAR All-Star Race events begin at 4:30 p.m. with the NASCAR Open. The green flag for the NASCAR All-Star Race is scheduled to wave at 7 p.m. Country music superstar Blake Shelton will perform a live 45-minute concert May 22 as part of the NASCAR All-Star festivities and renowned Mexican Ranchero band Banda MS will perform a live 60-minute concert as part of the post-race festivities.

“Texas Motor Speedway is thrilled to host Mr. Rivera, his family and guests during the always exciting and unpredictable NASCAR All-Star Race,” said Texas Motor Speedway General Manager Rob Ramage. “He’s going to be able to enjoy an unforgettable in-person experience with NASCAR racing, superstar concerts by Blake Shelton and Banda MS, as well as enjoying all the amazing activities on the Fan Zone and throughout the facility.”

The newest version of 50X Speedway Riches, the latest Texas Motor Speedway branded scratch ticket game from the Texas Lottery, became available April 18 at Texas Lottery® retailers. The $5 game offers a $50,000 top cash prize and contains $20.1 million in total cash prizes plus non-cash second-chance drawing prizes. The overall odds of winning an instant-win cash prize are one in 3.99, including break-even prizes

For more information about the 50X Speedway Riches scratch ticket game and promotional second-chance drawings, visit texaslottery.com .

In FY 2021, the Texas Lottery set a new record with $8.107 billion in sales, which resulted in a record total contribution of $1.998 billion for public education and veterans’ services in Texas – marking the 18th consecutive year that the Texas Lottery generated more than $1 billion in revenue for Texas.

TICKETS: Tickets for the Sept. 23-25 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend, the first race of the NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12, on are sale now at https://www. texasmotorspeedway.com/.