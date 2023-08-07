ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Texas Man Dies In Broken Bow Lake Accident

 

The shoreline of Broken Bow Lake in Oklahoma.

A Texas man is dead and three others are injured after a boat collision on Broken Bow Lake. The OSBI reports a boat occupied by  Stephen and Julie Malone, of Bandera, Texas was adrift when it was struck by a boat operated by 33-year-old Stephen Hadley of Broken Bow, with 28-year-old  passenger Floyd Collins of Wright City. Stephen Malone was pronounced dead at the scene and his wife Julie  was flown to a Texas hospital with neck, internal and other  injuries. Both Hadley and Collins were treated and released.

