Texas Man Dies In Broken Bow Lake Accident

A Texas man is dead and three others are injured after a boat collision on Broken Bow Lake. The OSBI reports a boat occupied by Stephen and Julie Malone, of Bandera, Texas was adrift when it was struck by a boat operated by 33-year-old Stephen Hadley of Broken Bow, with 28-year-old passenger Floyd Collins of Wright City. Stephen Malone was pronounced dead at the scene and his wife Julie was flown to a Texas hospital with neck, internal and other injuries. Both Hadley and Collins were treated and released.