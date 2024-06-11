Header Mowers Header 2024
Texas Man Jailed For Murder At Durant Casino

Choctaw Lighthorse Police have confirmed that they arrested a North Texas man after a fatal stabbing at the Sky Tower parking garage at Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant. They charged 20-year-old Antonio Anthony Latham of Gunter with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 52-year-old Phillip Wingfield of Atoka.

