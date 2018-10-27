Texas Master Naturalist Program Marks 20 Years, Hits $100 Million Value in Volunteer Service.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Master Naturalist program has reached 4.4 million volunteer service hours valued at more than $100 Million. This significant milestone marks the 20th anniversary of the program, which began in Texas and has since given rise to a growing national movement.

The Texas Master Naturalist program began in 1998 as a joint effort between Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service (formerly Texas Cooperative Extension Service) to provide education, outreach, and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and areas within communities throughout the state. The program offers an opportunity for concerned adult citizens of all ages to learn about the natural environment and seek ways to better their communities.

To gain the title of “Texas Master Naturalist,” participants must complete a minimum of 40 hours of natural resource training, 40 hours of service and eight hours of advanced training offered through the program within their first year.

For example, Ridlon (Kip) Kiphart, a retired cardiovascular surgeon in central Texas, this year became the first Hill Country chapter member ever to reach 20,000 hours of volunteer service, and one of only two volunteers out of the 11,000+ in the state to achieve this level. Kiphart’s interest began in 1997 after his son planted a variety of plants in his yard, and he became intrigued not only by the foliage but by the butterflies attracted to the nectar. Since his certification, Kiphart has immersed himself in countless volunteer programs, including the Cibolo Nature Center in Boerne, and Bamberger Ranch, where he acts as a Monarch Butterfly Larval Monitoring Program (MLMP) trainer.

The 4.4 million hours of service were achieved by more than 9,329 volunteers in 48 recognized local chapters throughout Texas. In the past 20 years during which these service hours were completed, Texas Master Naturalists were on hand to help with natural catastrophes such as hurricanes, floods, and droughts. Volunteers were also ready to serve when the economy took a turn for the worse, making the value of their donated time even more precious.

The monetary worth of the 4 million hours of service is valued at more than $100 million. Also, the impact of the Texas Master Naturalist volunteers has been seen in more than 226,200 acres of land across Texas.

Information about the Texas Master Naturalist program, including the schedule of training courses and contact information for various local chapters across the state, is on the program Web site.