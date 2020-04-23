Texas Meat Plant Reports COVID-19 Cases

Meat processing plants across the country are having a hard time controlling the spread of coronavirus, and in some cases, they are having to shut down.

The latest outbreak is in Texas, at a meat packing plant in the Panhandle, which processes a significant portion of the nation’s beef. Russell Boening, who heads the Texas Farm Bureau, says plants like this are now focusing more on sanitation, but that has decreased production, and could lead to shortages.

The Department of State Health services has sent an “environmental assessment team” to Moore County, which is near the Oklahoma border, to advise on ways the massive meatpacking plant can curb the spread of the virus.