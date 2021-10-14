Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Texas-Mexico Border To Open For Shopping

The federal government is giving the Texas economy an early Christmas present. Mexican tourists will be allowed to cross the border and shop in places like Laredo for the first time since the COVID pandemic began. Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz says more than one-third of their sales tax revenues typically come from Mexican shoppers. A study by Rice University found that Texas suffered billions of dollars in economic losses, just in the retail sector, when COVID dismissed Mexican shoppers out of the equation.

