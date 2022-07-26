Hess Lawn Mower Header
Texas Most Wanted Fugitive Captured In Bryan County Oklahoma

John Robert Havener
DPS

One of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives is now in custody. Fifty-two-year-old John Havener was arrested in Bryan County Oklahoma after a traffic stop by Durant police. He was wanted for aggravated assault against a public servant, parole violation, and multiple other charges.

