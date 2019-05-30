Texas Named Best State For Business

May 2019 was another busy month at TWC! Our Commissioners traveled across the state, visiting with individuals and businesses that together make Texas unique in terms of creating our thriving business climate and workforce. Our Commissioners met with local employers, industry leaders, and educational institutions to discuss growing economic opportunities. Also this month, we celebrated our state’s small businesses, recognized mental health awareness month, and honored all those who sacrificed for our freedom. In May, for the 15th year in a row, Texas was named the Best State for Business by CEO Magazine. Governor Abbott reminded us that our talented workforce and a strong commitment to free-market principles have led to unprecedented economic growth. Also in May, Governor Abbott announced 16 Summer Merit Program awards in coordination with TWC. In recognition of our JET program, TWC awarded 27 ISDs and Technical Colleges nearly $6 million in JET grants. Here are some of the highlights of May 2019 revisited.