 Texas National Guard Soldier Missing After Attempting To Rescue Drowning Immigrants

With the Texas Rangers as the lead for the continued investigation, the Texas Military Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Border Patrol have tirelessly worked through search and rescue teams in an effort to locate SPC Evans. Dive teams were forced to halt their operations yesterday evening as the river’s current continued at an increased pace, making dive operations very challenging. Search and rescue operations began again early Sunday morning, with the addition of three airboats from the Texas Department of Public Safety.