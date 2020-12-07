" /> Texas Nursing Homes Will Be Among the First To Receive Coronavirus Vaccines – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas Nursing Homes Will Be Among the First To Receive Coronavirus Vaccines

4 hours ago

Texas Nursing Homes Will Be Among the First To Receive Coronavirus VaccinesTexas health officials are moving nursing home residents to the front of the line for coronavirus vaccines. The change comes after state health officials initially decided that only health care workers would have access to the first round of doses that are expected to arrive this month. The reversal comes after the CDC issued non-binding guidance that called for putting nursing home residents first along with frontline medical staff.

