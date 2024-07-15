Texas Officials Condemning Trump Shooting

TSN- Texas elected officials are condemning the shooting at a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. Governor Greg Abbott posted a message on one of his personal social media accounts calling former president Trump “indomitable,”…and Senator Ted Cruz called the shooting “horrific and wrong and evil.” Democrats are also criticizing the shooting. Houston-area Democratic Congresswoman Sylvia Harcia says “violence of any kind is never acceptable” and that she is praying for former President Trump.

Congressman Ronny Jackson said Saturday’s shooter shot his nephew during the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump that left one person killed and two critically wounded. Rep. Jackson said his nephew was grazed in the neck by a bullet during the shooting.