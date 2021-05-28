Texas Parks And Wildlife Distributes Cash Locally

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $21.6 million in competitive local park grants. It helps fund projects that will create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities like nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks, and sports fields at 38 community parks state-wide. The city of Pittsburg is the recipient of a $700,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Fair Park. Proposed development and renovations include the all-inclusive play area, historic baseball plaza with renovation, pavilion, an outdoor stage with terraced seating, trails, fishing platform and boardwalk, food truck area, historic sidewalk renovation, parking, lighting, landscaping, signage, and professional services.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved $2.84 million in grants to fund 18 motorized and non-motorized recreational trail-related projects across the state. Hunt County is the recipient of a $200,000 grant for its Hunt County North East Texas Trail–Section 320, consisting of approximately 1.9 miles of crushed rock surface rail trail.