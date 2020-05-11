Texas Parks And Wildlife Meeting

May Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Meeting to be Held Online

May 11, 2020 (AUSTIN) — Amid ongoing public health concerns, the May meeting of the Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPW) Commission scheduled for May 20-21 will be streamed virtually on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s website. Planned agenda items remain unaltered, and accepted are public comments until May 20.

The meeting will start at 9:30 am CST on both Wednesday and Thursday. Those interested in listening to the live broadcast will need access to either a computer or cell phone with a reliable Internet connection capable of streaming audio.

The planned briefings and action items include the statewide proclamations for recreational and commercial saltwater and freshwater fishing. It also includes hunting and migratory game bird regulation recommendations, containment, and surveillance zone boundaries associated with chronic wasting disease (CWD) detection. Add to that, oyster mariculture rules, land transactions, and local park grant announcements, to name a few. The agenda for Wednesday and Thursday’s meeting is on the TPWD website.

Public comment for action items such as the statewide hunting, freshwater and saltwater fishing recommendations, agency advisory committees, and CWD is on Thursday. Information regarding these items is on the public comment page. Those wishing to address the commission must complete and submit a registration form no later than 5 pm CST on May 20.

The latest updates, streaming event access, and public testimony instructions are online.